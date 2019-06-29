Assault on municipal official: BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya gets bail

Bhopal, Jun 29 (PTI) BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, son of party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, was on Saturday granted bail by a special court here in two cases related to assaulting a municipal official in Indore with a cricket bat.Additional Sessions Judge Suresh Singh -- special judge for cases against MPs and MLAs -- granted bail to Akash, who was arrested on Wednesday on charges of assault and leading a protest without permission.District prosecution officer Rajendra Upadhaya said that the court asked the MLA to furnish a personal bail bond of Rs 50,000 in the case of assault and Rs 20,000 in the other case.On Wednesday, Akash was arrested after he attacked an official of the Indore Municipal Corporation with a cricket bat in full public view when a team of the corporation reached to demolish a dilapidated house.Akash's lawyers contended that he had been falsely implicated with an aim to sully his image.In another case for which he was arrested while in judicial custody on Thursday, Akash has been charged under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code. He had led a protest on June 4 against power cuts without taking the permission from the authorities.On Thursday, the Indore sessions court refused to hear his bail plea, saying it had no jurisdiction and he should approach the special court set up in Bhopal to hear cases against MPs and MLAs. PTI LAL KRK TIRTIR