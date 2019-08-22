Assembly-poll: Haryana Police plan crackdown on criminals

Chandigarh, Aug 22 (PTI) The Haryana Police have decided to launch a crackdown on criminals in the wake of October assembly election in the state. "Police will launch a month-and-half-long drive beginning from August 26 to arrest criminals and unearth illicit arms/liquor/narcotic substances throughout the state," ADGP (Law and Order) Navdeep Singh Virk said here. He said the drive was being launched on the directions of state police chief Manoj Yadava. The DGP has directed all commissioners of police and district superintendents of police to nail down the criminals and notorious elements in their respective areas, he said. "The DGP will personally monitor the progress of the campaign," Virk said in a press release. He informed that the special drive would focus on the arrest of proclaimed offenders, bail jumpers, parole or furlough jumpers, most-wanted criminals, convicts who have not surrendered after the rejection of their appeals by different courts besides unearthing of illicit arms, seizure of illicit liquor and narcotics. PTI SUN RDKRDK