Assembly poll results show people have regained control: Chidambaram

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) The BJP government was determined to take control, but the Haryana and Maharashtra poll results proved the other way, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, who is in the ED's custody in a graft case, said on Friday.The former finance minister congratulated Congress and NCP candidates who won in these assembly elections and said they "took on the might of the BJP and emerged victorious."Chidambaram lauded NCP chief Sharad Pawar, and senior Congress leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Kumari Selja for leading from the front."The BJP government was determined to take control over the people and institutions. The election results have shown that people have begun to regain control."It is now the turn of the institutions to assert their independence. I hope they do not fail the people," a tweet on his account said.Chidambaram has asked his family to tweet on his behalf, as he is currently in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate in the INX Media case. He was earlier lodged at the Tihar jail in another case in the same matter lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). "Congratulations to the brave candidates of the Congress and NCP who took on the might of the BJP and emerged victorious."Hearty congratulations to Sharad Pawar, Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Kumari Selja who led from the front," he also said. The BJP has emerged as the largest party with 40 seats in a hung assembly, beating the Congress which won 31 seats. The Jannayak Janta Party has 10 MLAs and Indian National Lok Dal one.Chidambaram had on Thursday said party workers must believe that the BJP can be defeated in elections as calm and quiet patriotism can defeat muscular nationalism.Taking a swipe at the BJP, he said miracles can happen if people shed their fear."Congress workers must believe that the BJP can be defeated in an election. Calm and quiet patriotism can defeat muscular nationalism," he said on Twitter.