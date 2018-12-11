Assembly polls show 'mood of nation': Patnaik

Bhubaneswar, Dec 11 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik accused Tuesday the BJP-led central government of"ignoring" interests of farmers and said the assembly elections in five states show mood of the nation.He congratulated the Congress, the TRS and MNF fortheir performance in the polls."This (election results) shows the mood of thenation," Patnaik told reporters here.He claimed that the BJP suffered in all the five states -Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telengana and Mizoram - due to the government's "anti-farmer" policies."The central government has done very little forthe farmers," Patnaik said. PTI AAM SKNRG DPBDPB