Assocham, EPCES ink pact for info sharing on SEZs

New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) Assocham and Export Promotion Council for EOUs & SEZs (EPCES) today signed an agreement for sharing information relating to special economic zones and export oriented units and jointly organising events in India and abroad.

As per the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Assocham and EPCES would collaborate to actualise a shared agenda consisting of wide ranging activities of mutual benefits. It also covers jointly sending trade delegations to various countries for wider reach and awareness about the EOUs & SEZs in India and making efforts to rope in international investors into Indian SEZs and EOUs. The SEZ sector in the country registered a growth of 23 per cent in exports in January 2018 as against the same period in 2017, for FY 2017-18, registered a growth of 16 per cent over the preceding year. ?In terms of exchange of information, formulating mutually beneficial win-wins and facilitating each other?s business interests in respective domains, the new association would be instrumental in accelerating the growth of the SEZ/EOU fraternity in the country,? said Dr Vinay Sharma, officiating chairman, EPCES. PTI RSN RSN MKJ MKJ -