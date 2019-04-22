Assocham Secretary General U K Varma resigns

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) Uday Kumar Varma, a former bureaucrat who took over as the Secretary General of Assocham in August last year, has resigned from the post. According to sources, Verma resigned from the industry chamber last week and Assocham Deputy Secretary General Saurabh Sanyal is discharging the duties of secretary general at present. When contacted, Verma told PTI that he has flagged some issues pertaining to the organisation in his resignation letter to Assocham President B K Goenka. But he did not divulge further details. An email sent to Assocham did not elicit a response. Verma retired from the post of Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on June 30, 2013. He had extensive administrative experience at the highest levels of administration both in the state government (of Madhya Pradesh) and central government. He had succeeded D S Rawat who held the position for nearly 14 years. PTI RSN MRMR