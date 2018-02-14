Assocham seeks fiscal sops, infra ecosystem for EVs

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Industry body Assocham today suggested the government various measures, including fiscal incentives and convenient charging infrastructure for electric vehicles, to promote growth of the sector.

The chambers report also called for a conducive policy environment for market creation, technology development and setting up of a vibrant manufacturing ecosystem for the vehicles.

"A long-term and sustainable policy framework is necessary for creation of a vibrant EV (electric vehicle) ecosystem in India that can drive electric mobility in India," the Assocham-Nomura Research Institute joint study said.

The other suggested measures include setting up of a national EV forum for making policies involving various stakeholders and for continuous dialogue with industry. PTI RR MKJ