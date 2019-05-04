Assortment of 'Best Practices in Teaching' Showcased at International Seminar Held at Chitkara University

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) CHANDIGARH, India, May 3, 2019/PRNewswire/ --More than 150 educationalists, including over 30 foreign faculty, were a part of the International Seminar - 'Sharing Best Practices in Teaching' organized by Chitkara University at its Punjab campus on May 3, 2019With the student population becoming increasingly diverse, teacher education programs need to enable prospective teachers to meet the varied needs and expectations of students, while simultaneously evolving to create a holistic learning environment with best teaching practices. Keeping this in mind, Chitkara College of Education organized an International Seminar on the theme 'Sharing Best Practices in Teaching' at Chitkara University, Punjab campus. The Seminar witnessed participation of more than 150 educationalists and prospective teachers, including over 30 foreign faculty, from three universities from different parts of the world - Macquarie University, Australia; Vancouver Island University, Canada; and Chitkara University, India; who had come forward to share their 'best teaching practices' with each other. The International Seminar was an apt example of learning beyond global boundaries, while incorporating international exchange and intercultural learning of ideas and perceptions into teacher training. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/881560/International_Seminar_Chitkara_University.jpg )The objective of the Seminar was to present an assortment while sharing the best practices that have evolved during classroom teaching over the years at each university - with special focus on innovation, creativity, critical thinking and exploring new ideas for engaging learners, as the key interest of the discussions. Every teacher present at the seminar agreed that in education it is important to observe the degree of attention, curiosity, interest, optimism, and passion that students show when they are learning or being taught, which extends to the level of motivation they have to learn and progress in their education. Thus, in order to create a holistic learning environment for their students they need to put in conscious efforts for exploring new strategies, methods and teaching-learning aids. Innovative teaching practices like Student Directed Learning, Inquiry Based Learning, Collaborative Learning, Daily Teaching Nib, Innovative Teachers' Excel Sheet, Reflective Practices, Higher Order Thinking, among others, were shared and discussed among the participants.The foreign delegates and representatives from participating Universities were thrilled to have been provided the opportunity to share their respective best teaching practices with other educational experts. Surely, all involved were able to discover new theoretical and practical understandings to further advance knowledge for exceptional teaching practices and the best outcomes for all children.Thanking the representatives and participants from Macquarie University, Australia & Vancouver Island University, Canada for their active participation in the seminar, Hon'ble Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Vice-Chancellor, Chitkara University said, "Chitkara University constantly aspires to promote collaborative excellence between International academicians and their Indian counterparts, when it comes to teaching excellence. The International Seminar has justified the 'learn global, teach local' concept in its true sense with this enriching knowledge-sharing session, which provided an assortment of best teaching practices. We have all absorbed a whole lot of fresh perspectives, innovative ideas and excellent techniques, and look forward to implementing these in our classrooms."About Chitkara University: In the year 2002, Chitkara Educational Trust established its Punjab campus 30 km from Chandigarh, on the Chandigarh-Patiala National Highway. In the year 2010, Chitkara University was established by the Punjab State Legislature under 'The Chitkara University Act'. Chitkara University, one of the best universities in Punjab is a government recognized university with the right to confer degrees as per the Sections 2(f) and 22(1) of the UGC Act, 1956. Chitkara University has been founded by Dr. Ashok Chitkara and Dr. Madhu Chitkara who have been passionate teachers for more than 40 years now. Chitkara Education brings with it a reputation that has been earned through years of serving the career - needs of the student community. It is a reputation for excellence and innovation among coveted employers for preparing graduates who have the knowledge and skills they need for success in their workplace. Chitkara University graduates go on to great careers, as they have their hands-on responsive teaching methodology. Students from around the county are attracted to Chitkara University because of their commitment to teaching excellence, because they conduct research that makes a difference, because of their industry partnerships and because of their tailored courses. This difference has been acknowledged by students, parent, alumni, government, and industry since the inception of the university. Within a decade, most of Chitkara University academic programs are ranked among the top 50 programs in the country which speaks volumes about their strong academic heritage, highly committed faculty, extensive industry collaborations, great international connections, and state-of-the-art campus facilities. Source: Chitkara University PWRPWR