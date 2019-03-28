Aster Medcity Doctors Successfully Performs Laparoscopic Anterior Resection for Klippel Trenaunay’s Syndrome

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Photo Caption - CT Ajay Nair Kochi, Kerala, India Business Wire IndiaIn a rare surgery, doctors at Aster Medcity have successfully resected last part of colon and rectum of a 43-year-old male patient, who was suffering from Klippel Trenaunays Syndrome with intractable rectal bleed, using laparoscopy. Klippel Trenaunays Syndrome, a rare congenital vascular disorder, is characterised by three clinical syndromes- port-wine stain, varicose veins and bony and soft tissue hypertrophies. The surgery was performed by a medical team led by Dr. Prakash K., Senior Consultant, Aster Medcity Kochi. The patient in his childhood, had undergone multiple surgeries for arteriovenous malformations (AVMs) in his right lower limb. He was diagnosed with Klippel Ternaunay syndrome involving lower limb, distal rectum, anal canal perineum and spleen. The patient had been passing a large amount of blood in his stools with each bowel movement for the past three-four years and required three-four units of blood transfusions every month. On evaluation, a contrast CT scan showed varicosities and AVMs in the right lower limb and gluteal region and multiple dense varicosities and AVMs around the rectum. As the patients lesions were not easily manageable by intervention radiology approach, he was advised surgery. The resection was successfully performed with the help of vessel sealing devices and done without a stoma. The patient has made an uneventful recovery after the surgery. Rectal bleed in Klippel-Trenaunay syndrome is unusual and as per the medical literature only nine such cases have been successfully managed through surgery, according to the medical team. The laparoscopic approach was reported only in a couple of cases. The medical team further said that the excellent result in successfully managing the case s is also an example of multidisciplinary team approach as well as technical expertise in laparoscopic surgery supported by excellent equipment and infrastructure in managing such cases at Aster Medcity. About Aster Medcity Set in a 40-acre waterfront campus, Aster Medcity, Kochi is a 670-bed JCI and NABH accredited quaternary care facility with one Multispeciality Hospital and ten dedicated Centres of Excellence in Cardiac Sciences, Neurosciences, Orthopaedics& Rheumatology, Nephrology & Urology, Oncology, Womens Health, Child & Adolescent Health, Gastroenterology & Integrated Liver Care, Multi-Organ Transplant and Minimal Access Robotic Surgery. One of Indias most advanced healthcare destinations, Aster Medcity lives by its simple promise: Well Treat You Well. The specialised units at Aster Medcity include the Centre for Fertility which offers comprehensive infertility management and ART (Assisted Reproductive Technology) services; Aster KIND (Kids Integrated Neurodevelopmental Centre) for holistic management of developmental and neurological problems in children; FASTER 24-hour on-call hyperacute stroke clinic and Centre for Integrated Medicine that combines Ayurveda and traditional healing therapies like Yoga to provide sustained physical and mental wellbeing. Spearheaded by Dr. Azad Moopen, Aster Medcity is the flagship initiative of Aster DM Healthcare, a global healthcare group with 350+ medical establishments across 9 countries. About Aster DM Healthcare Aster DM Healthcare Limited is one of the largest private healthcare service providers operating in multiple GCC states and is an emerging healthcare player in India. With an inherent emphasis on clinical excellence, the Company is one of the few entities in the world with a strong presence across primary, secondary, tertiary and quaternary healthcare through its 21 hospitals, 113 clinics and 219 pharmacies. These are manned by our 17,800+ employees from across the geographies that we are present in, delivering on a simple yet strong promise to its people: Well treat you well. We reach out to all economic segments in the GCC states through our differentiated healthcare services across the Aster, Medcare and Access brands. For more information about us, please visit www.asterdmhealthcare.com PWRPWR