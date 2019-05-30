Aster to enter diagnostics business in India with Aster Laboratories

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) Healthcare services provider, Aster DM healthcare Thursday said it is entering into diagnostic services segment in India and plans to have two operational labs by the second quarter of the current fiscal in the first phase. The company plans to start Aster Labs in Karnataka and Kerala in the first phase and then extend to other states by FY21, where it already has a presence through its hospitals, Aster DM healthcare said in a statement. The company will also look at strategic acquisitions to expand this business, it added. The company's focus is on bringing quality healthcare closer to the people. It has been doing this through its hospitals, clinics, labs and pharmacies in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, Aster DM Healthcare Founder Chairman and MD Azad Moopen said. "We would like to look into these areas also in India which has become a major market for us with 12 operational hospitals. With this in mind, we are now expanding the range of services with Aster Labs to help meet some of the service gaps in the local healthcare market", he added. Instead of the traditional 'Just Screening' only model, the company shall also be focusing on 'Preventive Healthcare' extending the service to the homes of its customers through proper logistic arrangements, Moopen said. Aster DM Healthcare currently operates 12 hospitals and eight clinics in India. PTI AKT DRR