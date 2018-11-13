AstraZeneca Pharma India Q2 net profit dips 67% to Rs 9.13 cr

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Drug firm AstraZeneca Pharma India Tuesday reported a 66.65 per cent dip in its net profit to Rs 9.13 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 27.38 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, AstraZeneca Pharma India said in a filing to BSE. Company's total revenue for the quarter under consideration stood at Rs 164.71 crore. It was Rs 166.75 crore for the same period year ago. Shares of AstraZeneca Pharma India today closed at Rs 1,702.60 per scrip on BSE, up 0.70 per cent from the previous close. PTI AKT MRMR