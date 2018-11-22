Asus eyes 30% share of India's gaming market

New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) Taiwanese tech major Asus Thursday said it is confident of increasing its share in the growing Indian gaming PC market to 30 per cent by next year as it expands its product portfolio and brings in more affordable devices.The company, which competes against the likes of Dell and HP in the gaming category, has about 20 per cent share currently. Globally, it is the leader in the gaming category with about 32-33 per cent share."We have seen strong growth in our business here. India is a key market for us. We will continue to ramp up our efforts and we expect to increase our market share to 30 per cent by mid next year from over 20 per cent now," ASUS India Head of Consumer Notebooks and ROG Business Arnold Su told PTI.He added that the Indian market offers huge opportunities across price points, be it mainstream or premium.The company's currently portfolio includes gaming devices starting at about Rs 60,000. ASUS is also said to be working on bringing in new devices that could be available at lower price points also."We continue to focus on consumer needs and demands. They give us feedback on our products and we take these into account when designing new products. We understand that pricing is important and that is why we have products priced Rs 60,000 onwards and goes into lakhs," he said.According to research firm IDC, the consumer PC market recorded an overall shipment of 1.08 million units in January-March 2018 quarter. While shipments declined 10.9 per cent sequentially, it was up 3.2 per cent on a year-on-year basis.ASUS Thursday launched a new range of 'TUF' devices (sub-brand of its gaming range) that are designed to meet military standard for reliability and durability."Both FX505 and FX705 have been designed to deliver unmatched performance, durability, and style, and are perfect for gamers who prefer an immersive gaming experience. We are confident that our latest offerings will meet and exceed the expectations of the Indian gaming community," Su said.The new range will be priced Rs 79,990 onwards. PTI SR SR BALBAL