Asus unveils new notebook range priced Rs 71,990 onwards

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Taiwanese tech giant Asus Wednesday launched a new range of notebooks - priced Rs 71,990 onwards - that will compete with devices from the stables of players like Apple and HP.The company said the new range is the "worlds most compact laptops" and offer strong performance powered by latest computing and graphics processors."India is a key market for us. We already have over 7 per cent market share and we are looking to aggressively expand that," Asus PC and Gaming Head Arnold Su, said. ******AptEner Mechatronics raises Rs 10 cr fundingAptEner Mechatronics, a Bengaluru-based startup, Wednesday said it has raised Rs 10 crore in series A funding, led by Inventus India and KITVEN.The company, which has raised about Rs 4 crore in its pre-series A funding, plans to utilise the fresh capital to provide smart two-wheeler accessories in the Indian market, a statement said.AptEner has created the 'BluArmor' range of smart multi-functional motorcycle gear and was selected under the Karnataka governments ELEVATE 100 programme, it added."We have a slew of feature-rich products in the pipeline and this capital will enable us to rapidly bring them to market, expand quickly and strategically, and deliver on our vision around the world," BluArmor CEO and founder PK Sundararajan said. ***** Clootrack raises $500,000 fundingBengaluru-based startup Clootrack Software Labs Wednesday said it has raised USD 5,00,000 in seed funding led by Indian Angel Network.The round also saw participation from IAN Fund, Unicorn India Ventures (existing investor), SEA Fund and Malabar Angel Network.Anthony Thomas (Global CIO, Nissan Motors) and Salliel Guptaa have led the round on behalf of IAN with Anthony joining the company board, a statement said.IAN investor group also includes Infosys co-founder S Gopalakrishnan, it added.Founded in April 2017, Clootrack's AI driven data analytics platform allows measuring brand perceptions in real time. PTI SR BALBAL