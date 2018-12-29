At 2.6 degrees Celsius, Delhi records coldest December day in five years

New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) Delhiites continued to shiver in cold wave conditions on Saturday with the minimum temperature dropping to 2.6 degrees Celsius, the lowest in December since 2013, the MeT department said.The minimum temperature may drop further to 2 degrees Celsius on Sunday, the weatherman forecast. An official of Meteorological (MeT) Department said the maximum temperature settled at 20 degrees Celsius on Saturday, a notch below the season's average. "The minimum temperature was recorded at 2.6 degree Celsius, four notches below the season's average. It is the lowest temperature recorded in December so far since 2013," the official said. The humidity oscillated between 60 and 85 per cent. On December 30, 2013, minimum temperature was recorded at 2 degrees Celsius, the official said. Delhi has been reeling under a cold wave for the past a few days. On December 27, the minimum temperature was recorded at 3.4 degrees Celsius. The MeT has forecast clear skies along with the possibility of dense fog on Sunday morning. "Cold waves will continue to prevail on Sunday as well. The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to hover around 2 and 21 degrees, respectively on Sunday," the MeT official added. PTI BUN RCJ