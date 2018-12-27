At 3.4 deg C Chandigarh experiences coldest night of season, fog affects life in parts of Pb, Hry

Chandigarh, Dec 27 (PTI) Punjab and Haryana were under the grip of a cold wave, with their common capital Chandigarh recording the season's coldest night so far at 3.4 degrees Celsius, which is two notches below the normal.Adampur in Punjab was the coldest place in the two states with a low of 0.4 degrees Celsius, followed by Amritsar, where the minimum settled at 1 degree Celsius, two notches below the normal limits, the meteorological department said.Piercing cold gripped Ludhiana too, which recorded a minimum of 2 degrees Celsius, down three notches against normal, while Patiala's low settled at 4 degrees Celsius.Pathankot (2.9 degrees Celsius), Bathinda (2.5 degrees Celsius), Halwara (degrees Celsius) Faridkot (3.8 degrees Celsius) and Gurdaspur (3.2 degrees Celsius) also braved intense chill.Hisar was the coldest place in Haryana with a minimum of 2.8 degrees Celsius, down four notches against normal limits. Ambala recorded a low of 4.2 degrees Celsius, Karnal's minimum settled at 3.2 degrees Celsius, the MeT department said.Rohtak recorded a low 4 degrees Celsius, followed by Narnaul 4.5 degrees Celsius, Sirsa 4.8 degrees Celsius and Bhiwani 5.2 degrees Celsius.Dense fog affected normal life at many places in the region including Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Adampur, Halwara, Bathinda, Ambala, Hisar, Karnal and Bhiwani. The cold wave conditions are likely to continue in the two states including Chandigarh over the next few days, the weatherman said. PTI SUN NSDNSD