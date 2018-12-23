At 3.7 degrees C, Delhi records coldest December day in 12 years

(Eds: Adds temperature and forecast details) New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) The national capital on Sunday recorded its coldest December temperature in the past 12 years with mercury dipping to 3.7 degrees Celsius, as a moderate cover of fog surrounded the city affecting visibility.In the past 12 years, the second lowest minimum temperature for the month was recorded on December 29, 2007 at 3.9 degrees Celsius, according to data from the Met department.Sunday's minimum temperature was four notches below the season's average, a Met department official said. The day's maximum temperature was recorded at 21.4 degrees Celsius, which is normal for this time of the season. The weather office has forecast moderate to dense fog on Monday morning and partly cloudy sky thereafter."Haze/smoke in the afternoon and evening. The maximum and minimum temperatures would be around 22 and 5 degrees Celsius respectively," it said. The all-time lowest temperature in the national capital for the month of December was 1.1 degrees Celsius recorded on December 26, 1945, the data showed.Sunday morning also witnessed a moderate cover of fog around the city with visibility dropping to 300 metres at Palam and 400 metres at Safdarjung, the MeT department official said. The humidity level oscillated between 97 to 58 per cent. With the prevailing cold wave conditions, the minimum temperature on Saturday was 4 degrees Celsius, second time this week. On Thursday also, the minimum temperature was 4 degrees Celsius. PTI SKV VIT SKV INDIND