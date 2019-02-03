At 3.8 degrees Celsius, Bhilwara coldest in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Feb 3 (PTI) Night temperatures dipped by a few degrees in parts of Rajasthan where Bhilwara was recorded as the coldest place at 3.8 degrees Celsius. Churu, Sikar and Vanasthali recorded minimum temperatures of 4.1, 5 and 5.2 degrees Celsius, respectively, the MeT Department said. Alwar, Pilani, Bikaner and Sriganganagar recorded minimum temperatures of 5.4, 5.9, 6 and 6.6 degrees Celsius, respectively, it said. Heavy fog affected vehicular traffic on highways. Several people were injured Sunday in a pile-up involving more than 40 vehicles due to heavy fog in Sikar district. The MeT Department said weather conditions would remain the same during the next 24 hours. PTI SDA SNESNE