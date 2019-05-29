At 42.8 degrees Celsius, Jammu records season's highest temperature so far

Jammu, May 29 (PTI) The mercury showed an upward trend across the Jammu region on Wednesday with the city recording this season's highest temperature at 42.8 degrees Celsius, 3.7 notches above average, an official at the Meteorological (MeT) Department said. The surge in the day temperature resulted in less movement of people on the city roads while youngsters were seen taking baths in canals and other water bodies. The maximum temperature in the state's winter capital crossed 40 degrees Celsius for the first time in this season on May 9, but hovered around 35 degrees Celsius-mark in the subsequent weeks due to light snowfall in the higher reaches and rains in the plains. However, the temperature in the city once again started to rise over the past couple of days. The minimum temperature in Jammu was 23.1 degrees Celsius, 1.8 notches below the season's normal, against the previous night's23.4 degrees Celsius, the official said. Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting the famous Vaishno Devi Shrine in Reasi district, recorded a high of 38.9 degrees Celsius and a low of 22.4 degrees Celsius, he said. The weatherman has forecast clear skies in Jammu on Thursday with maximum and minimum temperatures of around 43 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius, respectively. PTI TAS AB AD SNESNE