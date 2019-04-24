At 43 deg C, Delhi records hottest day of season

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) The national capital Wednesday recorded the hottest day of the season so far, with the temperature soaring to sweltering 43 degrees in some parts of the city. The Safdarjung Observatory, data of which is considered the official figure for the city, registered a maximum of 41.7 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average. The minimum temperature settled at 27.1 degrees, also four notches above normal, said a Meteorological (MeT) Department official.The Palam Observatory registered a high of 43 degrees Celsius, while areas under Lodhi Road, Ridge and Ayanagar recorded 41.9, 42 and 42.8 degrees Celsius respectively.Humidity levels oscillated between 56 and 21 per cent. The MeT office has forecast partly cloudy skies for Thursday, heat wave at isolated pockets and thunderstorm and dust storm in some areas towards evening. "The maximum and the minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 42 and 28 degrees Celsius," the weatherman said. "The mercury is expected to touch the 41-degree mark tomorrow as we foresee no thunderstorm activity and rains over the northern plains till April 25 morning," B P Yadav, the head of the IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre, said. On Tuesday, the maximum and the minimum temperatures settled at 40.3 and 22.2 degrees Celsius respectively. PTI PLB +GVS