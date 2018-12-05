At least 29 booked for pelting stones at vote counting hall in J-K

Jammu, Dec 5 (PTI) At least 29 people have been booked for allegedly pelting stones at a counting hall, hours after the peaceful conclusion of seventh phase of panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, police said Wednesday.The stone pelting was reported from near a counting hall in Khawas near Budhal on Tuesday night, senior superintendent of police, Rajouri, Yougal Manhas said.Some people got into a confrontation over counting of votes and resorted to violence, creating a law and order problem despite repeated attempts by the officials to pacify them, he said.Police fired teargas shells and initiated baton charge to restore law and order, he said.No one was injured in the incident. Police and paramilitary personnel exercised maximum restrain, he added.The police team, led by additional superintendent of police, Nowshera, G L Sharma, brought the situation under control with the help of some senior citizens of the area, Manhas said.The polling staff carrying ballot boxes were given safe passage, he said.The SSP said the 29 accused have been booked for spreading violence and creating a law and order problem under various sections of the Ranbir Penal Code, he said.Manhas said efforts are underway to arrest the accused. PTI TAS DIVDIV