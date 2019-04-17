At least 6 injured in clash over property dispute in Kairana

Muzaffarnagar, Apr 17 (PTI) A clash broke out between people of the same community in the Kairana town of Shamli district here over some property dispute, leaving at least six injured, police said Wednesday.Police said the they have registered a case against 17 people including two members of the Nagar Panchayat -- Mursalin, Furkan -- and an ex-member named Gayyur Hassan.The trouble started when Mohsin and Mursalin entered into an argument over dispute about a shop. The argument turned into a violent clash between the people there, police said. They said at least six people were injured in the clash. The case is being investigated, police said. PTI COR TIRTIR