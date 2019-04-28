scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

At least eight shanties gutted after fire breaks out in RK Puram

New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) At least eight shanties were gutted after a fire broke out at RK Puram here on Sunday, Delhi Fire Service officials said. The fire department received information about the incident at around 5.15 PM after which five fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said. "At least eight shanties located opposite Nivedita Kunj in RK Puram Sector-7 were gutted after a fire broke out. However, the fire was brought under control by 5.50 PM," an official said. No injury or casualty was reported, the fire official said, adding the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained. PTI AMP AMP INDIND

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos