At least women politicians should support triple talaq bill: MoS PMO Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh Monday asked women politicians to support the triple talaq bill brought in Parliament by the Narendra Modi government. Talking to reporters outside Parliament, he said if the women politicians, who seek votes in the name of empowerment, demonstrate such a strong bias against their own gender, what moral authority do they have to claim to be protagonists of women's cause. Singh, Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), said it is appalling to see some of the prominent women politicians also throwing their weight behind those who are opposing the abolition of triple talaq. The Rajya Sabha Monday failed to initiate a discussion on the contentious bill, with a united opposition led by the Congress demanding that the Muslim women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) bill, 2018 or triple talaq bill, be sent to a select committee for scrutiny. Singh said the triple talaq legislation is one of the many revolutionary decisions taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi which will bring relief to a large number of silently suffering Muslim women in India. "At least the women politicians should support the triple talaq bill," he said. Singh said the most hilarious part of the entire sequence of events is that the Congress party and its allies publicly claim they are not opposed to the triple talaq bill. Once they are inside Parliament, they make sure that the process for passage of the bill gets stalled so that it may not become a law, he said. "This has exposed the duplicity of these parties and the people of India will not forgive them for this," the minister said. PTI AKV AKV SNESNE