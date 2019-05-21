At NDA meeting, PM Modi expresses concern over 'needless controversy' over EVMs

New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday expressed concern over the "needless controversy" created by the Opposition over EVMs at a meeting of NDA leaders, even as the ruling alliance laid out its agenda for the next five years if it is elected to power again.At the BJP-led ruling alliance meeting, which was attended by 36 parties, a resolution was passed, terming the 2019 general election decisive for the country and pledging to make India "strong, developed, prosperous and inclusive" by 2022 when India completes 75 years of its independence, party leader and Union minister Rajnath Singh told reporters.In his address, Modi stressed on the need to change the narrative from caste lines and orient it for the poor, Singh said.The prime minister expressed concern over the Opposition making "needless controversy" over electronic voting machines, the home minister said.The resolution was proposed by BJP ally and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan.Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E K Palaniswami were among the BJP allies who attended the dinner-meeting hosted by BJP president Amit Shah. PTI KR ABHABH