At UP rally, Modi says Oppn considers human beings 'just numbers'

Basti (UP), May 4 (PTI) ) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday accused his rival parties of indulging in vote bank politics and said they consider even a "human being just a number". Addressing an election rally here, he also said the Congress and its 'mahamilawati' associates do not want a stable and durable government."SP (Samajwadi Party), BSP (Bahujan Samaj PArty) and Congress have been affected by a bad habit that they consider even a human being just a number, Modi said.He also attacked the SP and BSP over alleged corruption while apparently referring to the NRHM "scam", illegal sand mining mafia and allegations that some interior fittings were missing when SP chief Akhilesh Yadav vacated his government bungalow on the Supreme Court's direction."During the BSP regime, neither ambulances were safe nor the Taj Mahal was safe. During SP's tenure, sand, and even household taps were not spared," he said.