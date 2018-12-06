At UP wedding, bag containing jewellery worth Rs 8 lakh stolen

Muzaffarnagar, Dec 6 (PTI) A bag containing jewellery worth Rs 8 lakh was stolen during a wedding in UP's Muzaffarnagar, police said Wednesday.The incident happened at a marriage hall in Civil Lines area here last evening.According to police, the bag belonged to the mother of the groom. It was kept on a chair when the incident happened.Officials said that the bag also had Rs 55,000 cash in it.A case has been registered and Station House Officer DK Tyagi said that they are going through CCTV footage to identify those involved. PTI CORR SOM SOMSOM