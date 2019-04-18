ATCs asked to inform chief electoral officers on pvt plane operations at airports

New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) Air Traffic Controllers (ATCs) at commercial airports have been asked to inform state chief electoral officers about travel plans of private planes and helicopters at least half-an-hour in advance, according to a circular. The requirement is part of standard operating procedure to prevent transport of suspicious money/ bullion through airports during election process. Besides, the ATCs have to keep record of all private aircraft and helicopters landing and taking off from commercial airports. Various details, including about the type of aircraft, the company which owns or leases the plane, time of landing and take off and route plan have to be gathered by the ATCs during election process. The circular was issued by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) last month. "The Air Traffic Controller (ATC) in commercial airports shall inform the CEO (chief electoral officer) of the state, about the travel plan of private aircraft or helicopters as early as possible, preferably half an hour in advance," it said. The circular also made it clear that no prior permission for landing or take off of aircraft and helicopters would be required from district election officer or returning officer. The ATCs would have to provide information regarding the aircraft to the chief electoral officer of the state concerned, within three days, after the date of landing or take off, it added. The information would also have to be made available to the expenditure observer for making necessary verification during inspection. PTI RAM NAB ABM