Atishi alleges poll code violation by Gambhir over pamphlet distribution

(Eds: Updating with more info) New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) AAP's East Delhi candidate Atishi Marlena on Monday wrote to the Election Commission seeking registration of FIR against her BJP rival Gautam Gambhir over his alleged violation of the poll code by distributing pamphlets without details such as printer's name.The AAP nominee had on Sunday written to the EC seeking a 72-hour campaign ban against the cricketer-turned-politician for carrying out a road show without permission.On Monday, Atishi again wrote to the poll panel, alleging that Gambhir is distributing pamphlets without carrying in them details such as the printer's name which is a violation of the model code of conduct."This is the third time in a row that Gambhir has violated the Model Code of Conduct. Such blatant disregard for the Election Commission is contrary to the spirit of democracy and endangers the free and fair process of elections. Only an exemplary punishment can deter such continued wilful violation," she said in the letter to the EC."In light of this violation, I request you to take strong action and register FIR against him. I hope you will give my complaint most urgent consideration," the AAP candidate added.She has already moved court against Gambhir alleging that he had enrolled as a voter in Rajender Nagar and Karol Bagh Assembly segments in violation of the Representation of the People Act.Atishi also challenged Gambhir for an open debate."I want to ask Gambhir five questions -- what did the incumbent BJP MP Mahesh Giri do for the promised east Delhi campus (of the Delhi University). What did he do for women safety. What did he do for affordable housing. What did he do to stop sealing. What did he do for choosing an alternative for the Ghazipur landfill site," she posed.The AAP candidate also said for the first time it is being seen that a candidate does not know how to fight election.Atishi, Gambhir and Congress' Arvinder Singh Lovely have locked horns in a three-way contest in the East Delhi constituency. Delhi goes to poll in sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 12. PTI UZM NSDNSD