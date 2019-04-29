Atishi alleges poll code violation by Gambhir over pamphlet distribution

New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) AAP's East Delhi candidate Atishi Marlena on Monday wrote to the Election Commission seeking registration of FIR against her BJP rival Gautam Gambhir over his alleged violation of the poll code by distributing pamphlets without details such as printer's name.The AAP nominee had on Sunday written to the EC seeking a 72-hour campaign ban against the cricketer-turned-politician for carrying out a road show without permission.On Monday, Atishi again wrote to the poll panel, alleging that Gambhir is distributing pamphlets without carrying in them details such as the printer's name which is a violation of the model code of conduct.She has already moved court against the BJP candidate alleging that he had enrolled as a voter in Rajender Nagar and Karol Bagh Assembly segments in violation of the Representation of the People Act.Atishi, Gambhir and Congress' Arvinder Singh Lovely have locked horns in a three-way contest in the East Delhi constituency.Delhi goes to poll in sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 12. PTI UZM NSDNSD