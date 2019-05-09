Atishi charges BJP with distributing obscene pamphlets against her, saffron party denies it

(Eds: Adding details and reaction from BJP, Gambhir) New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) East Delhi AAP candidate Atishi Thursday broke down while reading a pamphlet containing "obscene and derogatory" remarks against her that she claimed has been distributed in the constituency by her BJP rival Gautam Gambhir, a charge vehemently denied by the cricket star turned politician who said he will quit the race if the allegation was proved. The BJP, on its part, charged the AAP with stage managing such incidents. Atishi alleged the pamphlets containing derogatory remarks on her as well as her family were distributed by the BJP at housing complexes."I had welcomed Gambhir myself when he joined politics but I never imagined that he would stoop to this level in the Lok Sabha polls," Atishi said."I have only one question for Gautam Gambhir. If he is doing this against one woman, what about the lakhs of women in east Delhi who are worried about their safety," Atishi said. Atishi, who was accompanied by Deputy Delhi Chief Minister Manish Sisodia during a press conference, broke down as she read out the pamphlet in front of reporters. Gambhir, in a series of tweets, said he is "ashamed" to have a chief minister like Arvind Kejriwal and that he would withdraw his candidature if this charge is proved. Sisodia alleged these pamphlets were kept in newspapers and distributed in apartment complexes. The Delhi Chief Minister said he "never imagined Gautam Gambhir to stoop so low". "How can women expect safety if people with such mentality are voted in? Atishi, stay strong. I can imagine how difficult it must be for u. It is precisely this kind of forces we have to fight against," Kejriwal tweeted. Gambhir, in a tweet, said: "I abhor your act of outraging a womans modesty Arvind Kejriwal and that too your own colleague. And all this for winning elections? U r filth Mr CM and someone needs ur very own jhaadu to clean ur dirty mind(sic)." "My Challenge no.2 Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi. I declare that if its proven that I did it, I will withdraw my candidature right now. If not, will u quit politics?" he said in another tweet. The BJP also refuted the allegation. "The BJP has nothing to do with the alleged pamplets. AAP has no character and its notoriety about stage managing such things is well known. they can do anything like getting their leaders slapped and distribute scandalous pamplets to be in the race for Lok Sabha elections that they are badly losing," said Nvon Kumar, BJP media incharge, East Delhi. PTI UZM VIT PR UZM TVSTVS