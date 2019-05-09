Atishi claims BJP distributed obscene pamphlets against her, breaks down

New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) East Delhi AAP candidate Atishi on Thursday broke down while reading a pamphlet containing "obscene and derogatory" remarks against her that she claimed has been distributed in the constituency by her BJP rival Gautam Gambhir.No immediate reaction was received from Gambhir.Atishi, who was accompanied by Deputy Delhi Chief Minister Manish Sisodia during a press conference, broke down as she read out the pamplet in front of reporters.She said she had welcomed Gambhir, a former cricketer, when he entered politics but now the BJP has stooped to an unexpected level. PTI UZM UZM ABHABH