Atishi writes to EC seeking campaign ban on Gautam Gambhir

New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party's East Delhi candidate Atishi Marlena Sunday wrote to the Election Commission, seeking a 72-hour campaign ban on BJP nominee from the seat Gautam Gambhir for holding a rally without permission.In the letter, Atishi said this is Gambhir's second model code of conduct violation in the last three days, which makes him a "repeat offender".On Saturday, the East Delhi returning officer had asked police to file a complaint against Gambhir for holding a public meeting in Jangpura allegedly without permission."Election Commission ordered registration of FIR for his first violation but that seems to have no effect on him and he continues to wilfully violate the model code of conduct showing his utter disregard for Election Commission," she said in the letter."In the light of repeated wilful violation. I request you to register FIR against him and bar him from campaigning for 72 hours. I hope that you will not only act swiftly on my complaint but act in a manner that serves a strong deterrent for all who wilfully violate Model Code of Conduct," she said.Earlier in the day, Atishi hit out at the cricketer-turned-politician for saying she has no vision.In a series of tweets, Atishi asked him what work did he do in the constituency to get the ticket.Atishi, Gambhir and Congress's Arvinder Singh Lovely have locked horns in a three-way contest in the East Delhi constituency.Delhi goes to poll in sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 12.PTI UZM SOMSOM