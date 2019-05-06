Atishi's manifesto focuses on women safety

New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) From starting women-only buses after 7 pm, to increasing the number of PCR vans and establishment of mahila thanas, East Delhi AAP candidate Atishi Marlena focussed on women safety in the manifesto released by her Monday. Marlena said many DDA roads in the constituency are not well lit and are a major concern for women. "A thorough survey will be conducted to identify all dark spots around East Delhi, and proper lighting will be installed in these areas," the manifesto said. The manifesto said the first major step will be to increase the number of PCR vans in East Delhi, so that 24-hour police surveillance acts as a deterrent for anti-social elements. "New police beat boxes will be set up around residential areas, so that people feel safe at all hours of the day, and response time for problems reduces to no more than a few minutes," it said. She said the number of police officials working in East Delhi will be increased, keeping in mind the population density and high demand of the area. Recruitment will be made for all vacant posts she added. "At least 33 per cent women police officials will be recruited for all posts under the Delhi Police. Mahila Thanas will be set up in East Delhi, which will be staffed with women police officials, so that there is no fear of reporting crimes," the manifesto said. In education sector, the manifesto promised to get the constituency its own university campus, so that students do not have to travel across Delhi in search of good colleges. "Along with a new university campus, East Delhi's youth will also get more centres for vocational and technical education that makes them job-ready. Holistic learning and arts education institutions would be set up to provide opportunities to students," it said. On development of public transport, women-only bus service will be initiated on busy routes after 7 pm, so that women feel safe using public transport at all times. This service will give preference to recruiting women bus drivers, the manifesto promised. On environment protection, the manifesto said East Delhi is popularly called 'jamunapaar', but the river that is tied to the identity of Delhi, is in fact little more than a 'nallah' today. "With full statehood, the Delhi government will coordinate between various government agencies to ensure Yamuna's revival," it promised. The manifesto also gives a brief introduction of Marlena and mentions her role in revamping the state of education in government-run schools in the national capital. PTI UZM AAR