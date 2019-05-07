Atishi's politics runs on work, not name: Actor Swara Bhasker

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) Actor Swara Bhasker campaigned for East Delhi candidate Atishi on Wednesday and hailed the Aam Aadmi Party leader as a politician who banks on her work for the people and not fame. Bhasker and Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani held a bike rally for Atishi in Shastri Park area of east Delhi. "Atishi has proved herself by contributing in the education sector. She is a politician who does politics on the basis of her work and not name," the actor said. Atishi is pitted against Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Gautam Gambhir and the Congress' Arvinder Singh Lovely. Bhasker said she is not a member of any party, but is campaigning for candidates who focus on development issues and on democratic values The actor had also campaigned for CPI(M) candidate Amra Ram in Sikar, Rajasthan, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh in Bhopal and CPI candidate Kanhaiya Kumar in Begusarai, Bihar. In the past two days, actor-turned-politician Prakash Raj and Mevani had joined the AAP's campaign. Delhi goes to polls next Monday. PTI UZMHMB