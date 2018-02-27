Atlas Cycles suspends manufacturing at Sonepat unit

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) Atlas Cycles (Haryana) today said it has suspended manufacturing at its Sonepat unit with immediate effect.

"... the manufacturing unit at Sonepat unit has been suspended with immediate effect and the Board of Directors may in future, after assessing the situation, may direct for closure of the said unit or otherwise, as it deems fit," Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd said in a regulatory filing. The company, however, did not disclose details of job loss at the unit.

The stock closed 3.54 per cent up at Rs 200.10 on BSE. PTI PRJ MR MR -