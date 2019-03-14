Atrocities on women have spiked under BJP govt: Women organisations

New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) Several women organisations Thursday accused the Narendra Modi government of not doing much for the safety of women and said atrocities on them have witnessed a spike under the BJP dispensation.The organisations said the BJP and the fascistic RSS have been unleashing terror by spreading caste and communal hatred while violence and mob lynching has become the order of the day. They said self appointed 'cow-vigilante' groups are having a free rein and are roaming scot-free after killing people with impunity.They (cow-vigilante' groups) have taken the law into their own hands and have derived tacit support from their political masters and the minorities, Dalits and women are their special targets, they said in a statement. "The MNREGA wages are pending for two years. Hundreds of women are still waiting for it to be passed. MNREGA was basically for the poor people who can do work on daily wages"."The much-bruited Nirbhaya funds lie largely unutilised. The fund is being diverted at another projects which was meant for the rehabilitation of the violence victims," said Mariam Dhawale, general secretary of All India Democratic Women's Association at a conference here.She added that the women's organisations will initiate a campaign to raise the voice of oppressed women ahead of the upcoming election. The statement, said attacks on Dalits across the country have increased by 40 per cent between 2012 and 2015 while rapes of Dalit women have grown from 1,349 in 2010 to 2,326 in 2015. According to data from 2016, no redress has been found in 90 per cent cases of crimes against Dalits and Adivasis, it added."In the presence of the government which was emphasising on 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao', the sex ratio was reduced to 49 per cent from 50 per cent". "Pakistan and Ram Mandir have become the main issues for the upcoming elections instead of the women security," said Ritu Kaushik from All India Mahila Sanskritik Sangathan. PTI NIT NIT TDSTDS