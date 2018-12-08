Attachment proceedings initiated against rape accused

Muzaffarnagar, Dec 8 (PTI) Police have initiated attachment proceedings against a rape accused who escaped from their custody in September, officials said. The proceedings were launched under Section 82 of the CrPC on Friday, according to Circle Officer Harish Bhadoria.The rape accused, carrying a reward of Rs 25,000, had escaped from police custody on September 15 when he was taken to a hospital from the jail for a DNA test. PTI Corr GVS