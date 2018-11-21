Attack on Kejriwal 'scripted' by AAP to gain sympathy ahead of polls: BJP

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) The BJP alleged Wednesday the attack on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was "scripted" by his Aam Aadmi Party and that it was its "modus operandi" before every election to gain "sympathy". Addressing a news conference here, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari listed the attacks on the AAP chief in the run-up to the 2013 Delhi Assembly election and the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. On Tuesday, a man flung chilli powder at Kejriwal outside his office at the Delhi Secretariat. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) described it as "politically motivated". "The attack on the CM was scripted by the AAP. Before the incident, the man who attacked Kejriwal was in touch with the CM's office. He gained entry into the Delhi Secretariat after the CM's office asked for it...It is the AAP's modus operandi before every election to seek people's sympathy," Tiwari told reporters. The BJP leader termed the incident as another "drama" ahead of the Lok Sabha election to be held early next year. The Delhi Police registered a case against Anil Kumar Sharma at the IP Estate police station, a senior police officer said. Earlier in the day, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged the BJP leadership had knowledge of the attack on Kejriwal and that the opposition party wants the AAP chief eliminated to stop him from working for the people. PTI BUN SMN