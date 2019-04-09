Attack on RSS leader in Kishtwar; PSO dead; curfew imposed, Army called out

(Eds: Correcting typo in para 3) Jammu, Apr 9 (PTI) A militant opened fire at an RSS leader at a hospital in Kishtwar, killing his personal security officer and leaving him seriously injured, officials said Tuesday, as curfew was imposed in the communally-sensitive town in the Jammu region. The Army has been out to maintain law and order in Kishtwar and Bhaderwah districts of Jammu and Kashmir. The state administration imposed curfew in the town as well as the neighbouring Bhaderwah, besides snapping the Internet connection. the officials said. The RSS leader, Chanderkant Sharma, and his PSO had gone to a hospital in Kishtwar. The militant was watching his movement. He opened fire on them, resulting in the death of the PSO and injury to the leader, Kishtwar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shakti Pathak told PTI. "Curfew has been imposed in the town (as a precautionary measure)", Inspector General (Jammu region) Manish Sinha told PTI. After the firing, the militant took away the weapon of the killed PSO identified as Rajinder before fleeing from the spot, he said. Earlier, police had said that the unidentified gunmen had snatched the rifle of the PSO and shot at the RSS leader. Sharma, along with another civilian, has been airlifted to Jammu for further treatment. Following the attack, protests broke out in Kishtwar town and at hospital against the government and police. Apprehending law and order situation, authorities imposed curfew in Kishtwar and Bhaderwah towns of Kishtwar and Doda district, the officials said. This is second incident of terrorist attack in Kishtwar town during past six months period. On November 1, state secretary of BJP Anil Parihar and his brother Ajeet were returning from their shop in Kishtwar, were gunned down in the firing by terrorists in a lane leading to their house in Kishtwar town. Senior police officials have rushed to the scene, they said. PTI AB SKL MINHMBHMB