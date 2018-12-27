Attack on Sunday Mass: K'taka police's help sought

Bengaluru, Dec 27 (PTI) The Maharashtra police has sought assistance from its Karnataka counterparts to nab the people behind the attack during a Sunday mass in Kolhapur district two days ahead of Christmas. The police had identified five members of a radical group that attacked the gathering at New Life Church in Kowad village -- around 475 km from Mumbai -- and said they hailed from Belagavi district of Karnataka, which is on the border between the two states. "The superintendent of police and additional SP of Kolhapur district had visited us yesterday (Wednesday) and sought assistance in connection with the church-attack. We have assured them of all support to bring the attackers to book," Belagavi City Commissioner D C Rajappa told PTI. Around 15-20 masked men, armed with swords, iron rods and glass bottles, had barged in and attacked a group of approximate 40 people. Twelve people were injured when the group pelted stones at those attending the prayer meet. PTI BDN RA BNHMB