Attempts being made by Centre to weaken J-K politically, economically: Mehbooba

/R Srinagar, Apr 13 (PTI) PDP president Mehbooba Mufti Saturday alleged that attempts were being made by the Centre to weaken Jammu and Kashmir politically and economically and asked the people to stand in unison against "divisive forces" and actively participate in the ongoing parliamentary polls. Addressing public meetings at Chadoora and Khan Sahib in central Kashmir's Budgam district to garner support in favour of the party candidate for Srinagar Lok Sabha seat, Aga Sayed Mohsin, she said the people of the state have to stay united and fight a collective battle to "thwart attacks on our identity". "Attempts are being made by New Delhi to weaken J-K politically as well as economically. We are facing an onslaught on our special status from New Delhi. I have fought it both within and outside the government. My party always stood firm on the core issues without any compromise. Our track record is certificate of our integrity," Mehbooba said. She asked people to strengthen the PDP and send "our best representatives" to defend the state's special status and identity in Parliament. The former chief minister said the BJP had "nefarious designs" to target the special status of the state. "The BJP has already publicised its agenda against our very identity and the special status. Now, it is working on a plan to divide us and weaken our fight against such nefarious designs. "We have to stand guard of our identity and interests as a Muslim majority state across linguistic and sectarian differences. Because, they want to widen these fault lines and weaken our fight against their anti-Kashmir plans," she said. Referring to the letter written by several veterans to the President, Mehbooba said the BJP has "utterly failed" on the fundamentals of governance and has been trying to "cover-up these failures" in run up to the elections by politicising the institution of the armed forces. "BJP's record is miserable on account of job creation, economy, development and there are serious charges of corruption. Since they have no answers to questions on these issues, they take refuge in the brazen and blatant politicisation of the institution of the Army," she said. Over 150 military veterans had written to President Ram Nath Kovind, expressing outrage over what they called "use" of the armed forces for "political purposes" and sought his intervention in preserving apolitical character of the services. PTI SSB AQS