Attempts being made to dilute CBDR principle: India at UN climate talks

By T G Biju Katowice (Poland), Dec 11 (PTI) India and other developing countries have complained at the UN Climate talks in Poland that attempts were being made to do away with the CBDR principle that states that all nations are responsible for addressing the climate change.The move came as the UN climate talks to create a rule book on how to control greenhouse gases post 2020 entered the crucial stage.During the negotiations at various levels, developed countries led by the US and the European Union made attempts to dilute the Common But Differentiated Responsibilities (CBDR) principle, but India and other developing nations strongly resisted their move, citing the historical responsibility of the developed nations in emitting carbon dioxide contributing to global warming."There should be no dilution of differentiation (CBDR) in operationalising the rules for Paris agreement. The principles enshrined in the Paris agreement need to be respected while framing the rules," Indian climate diplomat Ravi Shankar Prasad said here.Countries in Katowice are negotiating the rules that will operationalise the 2015 Paris agreement.For two days, negotiators have been trying to make progress on a host of contentious issues relating to the rule book without much breakthrough. PTI TGB CPS