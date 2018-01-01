scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Atul Auto December sales up 13 pc at 2,890 units

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) Three-wheeler maker Atul Auto today reported a 13.07 per cent increase in sales at 2,890 units in December.

The company had sold 2,556 units in the same month of last fiscal, Atul Auto said in a BSE filing.

In April-December this fiscal, total sales stood at 31,120 units as against 30,410 units in the year-ago period, up 2.33 per cent, it added.

Shares of Atul Auto ended 0.52 per cent up at Rs 459.95 apiece on BSE today. PTI PRJ SBT

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos