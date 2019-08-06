AU Bank Launches Account Opening on WhatsApp

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) New initiative to enable customers with innovative and convenient digital banking experience in partnership with Karix Mobile Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India AU Small Finance Bank has announced the rollout of their Savings Bank Account opening process initiated with WhatsApp. This service is powered by Karix Mobile using an advanced multi-channel conversational and compute platform. Using Karixs versatile platform, AU Banks interested customers will be able to initiate the opening of their savings account in less than 5 minutes using an interactive chat-like interface on WhatsApp. This service is an extension of AU Banks brand values that revolve around financial inclusion and offering an uncomplicated banking experience to its customers. This will be one of the many interactive services that the Bank is planning to launch on WhatsApp. Powered by Karix Mobiles Actionable Messaging Compute platform, AU Bank will now be able to drive two-way conversations, automate and enhance customer experience processes and create micro engagements with their customers using the WhatsApp Business solution. Speaking on the launch of this service, Mr. Sanjay Agarwal, MD & CEO, AU Small Finance Bank, said, WhatsApp has become a part of the day-to-day life of people all over the world in a very short span. It offers a host of features through its user-friendly interface. Considering the huge impact it has created in peoples lives, we at AU Bank, decided to use this platform for people to engage with our potential audience. While it is an important step in our mission to simplify banking through digital solutions, we are optimistic this will enhance the way people see banking in India. Mr Deepak Goyal, COO at Karix Mobile explains, Partnering with AU Bank to deliver this disruptive WhatsApp banking service was a privilege. Introducing banking services on a messaging app is always a challenging task, given that there are various applications and processes in the backend that need to be connected and automated securely. We take great pride in this deployment and are very excited to see how this service is received. WhatsApp as a platform has been accepted widely by India (and more importantly by Bharat) to communicate and interact for their daily needs. The Bank believes that there is still a lot of potential for businesses to use technology to connect with the Indian masses, especially in tier 2-4 locations, where WhatsApp plays an important role of removing hurdles of digital adoption. By allowing customers to initiate banking services on a messaging app that has 200 million monthly active users in India, AU Small Finance Bank is transforming the banking industry by taking the bank to where the customer is. Keeping customers at the core, AU Bank is continuously exploring means to make banking simple and convenient. A vast percentage of our savings accounts are already being opened through our tab-based application. By adopting newer technologies in our daily operations, the endeavor is to make our Bank a preferred choice for customers. WhatsApp is a widely used messaging app across all segments of the country. This initiative helps in providing a safe, seamless and contextual customer experience for inclusive banking, concluded Mr Uttam Tibrewal, Executive Director, AU Small Finance Bank.About AU Small Finance Bank AU Small Finance Bank Limited (AU Bank) is a Fortune India 500 Company. AU Bank happens to be the only scheduled commercial bank originating from Jaipur with operations across over 500 touch points including 395 bank branches (including 89 Business Correspondents), 96 asset centers, 28 offices, 292 ATMs across 11 states of North, West and Central India and it has a team of 11,500+ employees. AU Bank is the only asset financing NBFC amongst 9 others successful applicants of Small Finance Bank License. AU Bank (http://www.aubank.in) is listed at both the leading exchanges viz. NSE and BSE (Market Capitalization ~USD 3.0billion) and the Banks IPO (Rs.1912 crores) was amongst the most successful IPOs of 2017. It received an overwhelming response with an oversubscription of ~ 54x. Thanks to its progressive approach and consistency in delivering strong numbers, AU Bank has received investment from marquee investors such as IFC Washington (member, World Bank Group), Motilal Oswal, Warburg Pincus, Chrys Capital and Kedaara Capital. About Karix Mobile With more than 18 years of industry experience and a stronghold in all major industry sectors, Karix Mobile Pvt. Ltd. (formerly known as mGage India) is the leading and the largest mobile engagement and communications provider for 2000+ leading and marquee enterprise clients. With their proprietary and highly scalable mobile messaging platform, Karix Mobile enables enterprises to intelligently personalize two-way multi-channel mobile communications, across marketing and customer care interactions, delivering over 100 billion communications across channels including SMS, WhatsApp, Voice, E-mail and push/in-app messaging, annually.