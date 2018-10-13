AU Small Finance Bank Q2 net profit surges 34% to Rs 91 cr

(Eds: Correcting figure in header, para 1) New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) AU Small Finance Bank Saturday reported about 34 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 91.41 crore for the second quarter of 2018-19.The bank had reported a net profit of Rs 68.24 crore in the July-September period of 2017-18.The total income increased by 60 per cent to Rs 805.87 crore in the reported quarter as compared to Rs 502.88 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing. * * * * * *Oxxy Healthcare founder Pankaj Gupta gets Entrepreneur of the Year award Oxxy Healthcare founder Pankaj Gupta has received the Entrepreneur of the Year award at the Leadership Award 2018.Gupta has set up several ventures in the fields of IT and healthcare. His heralthcare venture, Oxxy operates in over 1,500 cities and offers discounts at affiliated health centres. "I am passionately following up all my ventures closely since last two decades and Oxxy made it possible to chase my aim faster. Oxxy Healthcare has started in a very different way, many foreign investors offered to fund Oxxy and take it to other countries as well," Gupta said. He added that Oxxy has refrained from accepting such offers till now as it is a cash flow positive venture and wants to ensure that it can cater to domestic requirements before expanding overseas. PTI SR SR BALBALBAL