Audi to pay 800 mln euro fine in Germany over diesel cheating

Frankfurt Am Main, Oct 16 (AFP) Volkswagen said Tuesday its subsidiary Audi would not contest an 800-million-euro (USD 927 million) fine issued by German prosecutors over "deviations from regulatory requirements" in diesel engines."Audi AG has accepted the fine" investigators levied for "deviations from regulatory requirements in certain V6 and V8 diesel aggregates and diesel vehicles", the group said in a statement, adding that "the fine will directly affect Volkswagen AG's financial earnings" for 2018. (AFP) MRJMRJ

