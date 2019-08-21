Audiences less forgiving today: Mohnish Bahl

Mumbai, Aug 21 (PTI) Mohnish Bahl says he is careful about selecting projects as he believes the audiences today demand better content and don't shy away from trashing a film or show they dislike.The actor called the 1980s and 1990s a more "forgiving" era in cinema and TV."I believe post 2005, the profession is not as forgiving for the mistakes that you make. A bad film or bad performance will be rejected quickly by people," Bahl told PTI in an interview. He said it is a conscious decision to do less work as he focuses more on quality than quantity."My last film was 'Jai Ho' and I haven't done television in six years. The reason is I don't get the work that I would like to do. I would like to do more projects like 'Sanjivani 2' or the films that I have done. I am little bit picky about the stuff that I want to do," he said."It will be easy for me to fill my daychart and make ten times the money I am making now. But how long will it last? Wouldn't the audience get jaded seeing my face all the time? I want to put the best work," the actor added.According to Bahl, Indian cinema has seen some radical yet positive changes in the last few decades. "From the knowledge I have through the conversation with my mother (Nutan), I know that from the '50s to 2000s, there has always been a change in content. "In the '50s and '60s, there were socially relevant films and then in the '80s, we went into an anti-establishment kind of a thing. It was more about the romance in the '90s and in the '2000s, we were back to social kind of subjects. We have a mixture of both the quintessential cinema and the content."The actor currently features in the revival of his 2002 medical drama "Sanjivani", in which he played the role of Dr Shashank Gupta. He is reprising the character in the modern take. Bahl said he never expected the show will return after 18 years. "I never realised that even after so many years 'Sanjivani' is still so relevant for the audiences. The show is being revisited because people have liked it. It is the content of the show, which is very identifiable as far as the audience is concerned. "When we visit a doctor, we expect them to perform their duty and tend to forget that they are also human beings, that they would have their own set of problems and issues. So a show like 'Sanjivani' helps seeing that side," he added. PTI KKP RB RDS RBRB