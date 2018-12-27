Audience's love and respect matter more than stardom: Salman Khan

Mumbai, Dec 27 (PTI) Salman Khan, who turned 53 on Thursday, said love and respect of the audience is more precious to him than his stardom.The "Tiger Zinda Hai" star was speaking to the media ahead of his birthday celebrations on Wednesday."I am happy that people love me so much. Stardom matters in a way but what makes me more happy is the love and respect of people and that they trust me a lot. This all means a lot to me," Salman told reporters Wednesday.The actor rang in his birthday with family and close friends at his Panvel farmhouse.Salman's only release this year, "Race 3" was mocked by critics and the film also did not do expected business at the box office.The superstar said he will continue to keep working hard and do good work for his fans.Celebrities such as Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, Sunil Grover, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Ameesha Patel, Sooraj Pancholi, Dino Morea, Jimmy Shergill, Mahesh Manjrekar, Satish Kaushik, Bobby Deol, Amrita Arora; directors Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Anees Bazmee; producer Ramesh Taurani and music composer duo Sajid-Wajid were also present.Salman will be seen next in Ali Zafar's "Bharat", which is slated for an Eid 2019 release. PTI KKP RDSRDS