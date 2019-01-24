Audra McDonald, Michael Shannon to star in Broadway revival of 'Frankie and Johnny...'

New York, Jan 24 (PTI) Michael Shannon will be romancing actor Audra McDonald in the Broadway revival of playwright Terrence McNally's "Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune". The new show is being developed to honour the famous playwright who turns 80 this year.The story is about a pair of co-workers trying to figure out how they wish to relate to each other after a satisfying sexual encounter, according to The New York Times.Shannon, 44, will play a short-order cook, while six-time Tony award winner McDonald, 48, will essay the role of a waitress. The play was first staged Off-Broadway in 1987 with veteran actor Kathy Bates starring opposite F Murray Abraham and then Kenneth Welsh. Its 2002 version on Broadway featured Edie Falco and Stanley Tucci in the lead.It was also adapted for big screen in 1991 by Gary Marshall with Michelle Pfeiffer and Al Pacino playing lovers. The film was largely panned by the critics.Debutante Arin Arbus will direct and the play is produced by Hunter Arnold, Debbie Bisno and McNally's husband Tom Kirdahy. The 16-week limited engagement will begin performances in May. PTI RB RB RDSRDS