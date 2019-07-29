Audyogik Shikshan Mandal (ASM) Partners With IIMBx

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) 20 applicants chosen on merit to receive full waiver on IIMBx MBA Prep. programMUMBAI, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Audyogik Shikshan Mandal (ASM) Group, whose b-schools are the first to offer a curriculum integrated with Harvard Business School Online courses, today announced its partnership with IIMBx, the digital learning arm of Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB). IIMBx courses have already crossed 1 million registrations across platforms like edX and Swayam. ASM will now integrate courses under IIMBx to both its regular and executive education curricula. ASM announced that 20 most deserving applicants will receive full waiver scholarships on the basis of merit for Prep. programs.In his comments, Dr. Sandeep Pachpande, Chairman, ASM Group, said, "The future of management education in India is to offer highly varied course options to students which ensure they get access to the best. At ASM, we see these partnerships from the perspective of the value that they receive and the boost it gives to their career prospects. I thank the team at IIMBx and look forward to a great association."Added, Prof. PD Jose, Chairman, IIMBx, and Professor of Strategy at IIM Bangalore, "We found ASM aligned to our approach to management education. We are happy that IIMBx will now have higher reach through this partnership and will benefit thousands of young minds in shaping their careers better."About Audyogik Shikshan Mandal (ASM):Established in 1983, the Audyogik Shikshan Mandal (ASM) Group, offers learning options from KG to Ph.D. It has persistently turned out well-rounded professionals, who have gone on to become leaders in their spheres. ASM's IBMR has been consistently ranked amongst the top b-schools in India and is known for its consistent calendar of seminars, conferences, and events that imbues the students with unmatchable industry experience and exposure. It boasts of state-of-the-art infrastructure - wi-fi enabled campuses, sporting facilities, well-stocked libraries, computer centers, and classrooms equipped with the latest in technology. ASM placement cell has a stellar track record - 55,000+ alumni working with top-notch MNCs in India and abroad. Do visit to know more www.asmedu.org.About IIMBx:With 35+ courses reaching million+ learners across 190 countries, IIMBx is an emerging leader in India's fast-growing digital space. Only a third of these learners are from India, with more learners from US, Europe and Africa. IIMBx is the National Coordinator for management courses on SWAYAM - a learning portal launched by the Ministry of Human Resource Development. While India has 3500+ b-schools and 51,000+ colleges, higher education in India is beset with constraints. Compared to school education, the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in higher education is less than 25%. IIMBx's vision is to create positive social impact by leveraging technology to create a world-class repository of digital courseware in management for learners worldwide. And become a thought leader and preferred digital hub for management education supporting managers, academics and institutions across Asia and Africa. Do visit www.iimbx.edu.in. PWRPWR